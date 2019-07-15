OGDENSBURG — Experimental filmmaker and artist Rich Fedorchak is the newest artist in residence at the The Frederic Remington Art Museum, and the New Hampshire man is hitting the ground running, hosting two events this week.
A retired 35-year registered nurse who worked primarily in pediatric critical care and pediatric hematology/oncology, Mr. Fedorchak devotes most of his time to his artistic pursuits, in which he has been active since the mid-70s.
Mr. Fedorchak will be in residence at the museum, located at 303 Washington St., between Monday and July 28, when the public will have a number of opportunities to interact with the artist, in a variety of ways.
The first will be 7 p.m. Tuesday when the public is invited to attend a free screening of short, experimental films by Mr. Fedorchak at 7:00 p.m. with the final film being accompanied by live, improvised, experimental music by local avant-garde musicians Claude and Ola, followed by an artist’s talk.
Claude and Ola are experimental musicians working in improvised sound. They work with piano, electronics, voice and other tools to create a shared deep listening experience with audiences.
“This is a rare opportunity for us in the North Country to encounter such unexpected, beautiful, and compelling work in experimental film,” Museum Education Specialist Laura Desmond said in a news release. “And the evening will be made even more exciting by the collaboration between Fedorchak and local experimental electronic musicians Claude and Ola. The creative combination of image and sound is sure to create moments of wonder and surprise.”
On Friday, Mr. Fedorchak will offer an art collage button-making workshop from 10:00 am to noon “in keeping with the tradition of Ogdensburg’s Seaway Festival buttons.”
That all-ages workshop will take place in the Eva Caten Remington Education Center, 323 Washington St., and will have a fee of $15 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.
Mr. Fedorchak will guide participants in creating their own paper-based art collages. Using a button-making machine, with materials provided, the collages will be turned into wearable buttons. Participants are encouraged to bring images and any other paper materials that they would like to use in their collages.
Space is limited and registration is required. For more information and to register, call 315-393-2425 or visit fredericremington.org
As part of his collaboration with the Remington Museum, Mr. Fedorchak will curate an exhibition of select Remington works, which will open on Thursday, July 25 with a public talk by the curator at 4:30 p.m. in the Museum’s Addie P. Newell Gallery.
Throughout his residency, Mr. Fedorchak will be working in the museum’s Hirschey Family Gallery where his artwork will be on display. Visitors are encouraged to drop in to talk with him about his work and artistic process.
For more information and to register, call (315) 393-2425 or visit fredericremington.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.