ENDICOTT — Alexander J. Griffin “thinks in pictures,” so he’s in his element when he’s creating films.
Being on the autism spectrum has also helped to influence his vision.
“To be able to express myself in pictures? That is something I value quite dearly,” Mr. Griffin said. “Especially for the longest time, I have been ridiculed — or at the very least, criticized, for my unique ways of thinking and processing the world around me, so having the opportunity to showcase who I really am on the inside through my films is more than rewarding. It’s fulfilling a lifelong goal.”
He added, “This has driven me to take risks with my films, to do things that aren’t normally seen, so I can differentiate myself from the rest and showcase what I can do as an autistic filmmaker.”
Mr. Griffin, CEO and creative director of Dream Corridor Productions, Endicott, Broome County, has two of his short, comedic films, “Frame Fumble” and “Musical Mayhem” — in the ninth annual Snowtown Film Festival that will air on WPBS over three Saturdays beginning this coming Saturday. The two films earned acceptance into multiple film festivals with international reach, with the former earning a pair of awards.
“Frame Fumble” unfolds in the style of a slapstick silent movie with Mr. Griffin as a man confronted and confounded by the familiar black frame that surrounds classic films.
“Musical Mayhem” follows an earnest musician as he races against the clock in an attempt to fulfill a recording contract, but not all goes as planned.
Both films have an old-fashioned cartoon feel, with slapstick aplenty.
“Since childhood, I have been fascinated with Disney cartoons,” said Mr. Griffin, who responded to emailed questions for this story. “Not the modern ones, the original ones. I like that style because the comedy in not only those cartoons, but also the slapstick comedy style of Chaplin and Keaton is so much simpler than comedy we think of today, that I couldn’t help but want to explore that for myself in my films.”
Mr. Griffin said that experimenting with the older styles of slapstick and cartoon comedy and integrating that with modern technology and new concepts is a way to make the audience ask, “What did I just watch?”
“Those things purposefully clash in terms of their time period such that both the audience can understand the evolution of both filmmaking technology and how comedy itself has evolved,” he said. “With those, I want to convey a lighthearted whimsy in these pieces, where the audience can relive what it was like to watch cartoons as a kid.”
Mr. Griffin said his films allow him to express himself in ways he doesn’t know how to do verbally.
“I like to say that I have viewed the world almost as if my eyes were the lens of a camera, always seeing things cinematically, even if it were just normal occurrences,” he said. “Film is such a unique medium for me to create in that I can be proud of my work and the stories I want to tell, as the stories I want to tell just can’t be articulated verbally. I want to make movies that are both an escape for my audiences but also an escape for myself.”
Dream Corridor Productions, Mr. Griffin said, has also become “somewhat of a commercial enterprise. “I’ve done editing/promotional work for clients including major branding experts, podcasts and developing authors.”
Mr. Griffin achieved his filmmaking start in 2019 at SUNY Oswego’s Cinema and Screen Studies program. He’s a graduate of the university.
He said he hopes viewers who watch his films in the festival will take away a few things.
“I hope they go away from both my films wanting to reflect on the old days with great admiration, as those old days are what made our modern understanding of comedy — and filmmaking — what it is today,” he said. “Also, I want them to have a more critical eye to film nowadays. I tackle certain meta aspects of film, music, and technology in these films — the more that the audience can be aware of the changes in entertainment around them, the more they can enjoy the essence of what makes cinema, cinema. But at the end of it all, I’d love for my audience to walk away from my films with a smile on their faces after having a wholesome laugh!”
