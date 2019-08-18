Final Central Square concert in the park

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) have announced that the final free concert of the 2019 season will feature the band Fate who will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
Fate is a classic rock band that plays many covers.
The Lions Club and Central Square Boy Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible; (Platinum Level) Fulton Savings Bank, village of Central Square, (Gold Level) Oswego Health, Pathfinder Bank, (Silver Level) Acropolis Pizza, C. S. Community Church, Divine Mercy Parish, Kruising Knights Auto Club, Marino’s Italian Restaurant, “R” Diner, Sanjer Storage, Winter Harbor Marina, (Bronze Level) Anonymous Donors, C. S. Teacher’s Association, Curves, Dave’s Equipment Center, First Universalist Church of Central Square and Square Deal Liquors.
Bring a lawn chair and come out and enjoy the music and support these great community groups.
