MASSENA — The final 2019 Movie Night under the stars will be held Friday at Alcoa Field. Activities begin at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.
Police Chief Adam J. Love, who also serves as chairman of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, said the change in location may make it easier for individuals who haven’t been able to get to previous Movie Nights that have been held near the Massena Town Hall.
“One of the reasons we wanted to go to that area was because maybe people weren’t able to make it to our downtown Movie Night. There will also be more room for the games that we want to play,” he said.
The Alcoa Field location will offer ample parking and ample room on the softball field area where “Aladdin” will be shown.
“There will be plenty of room. The screen will be set up and they can sit down and enjoy the movie under the stars. We ask people to bring either a blanket or a chair,” Chief Love said.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. with bounce houses and free hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones. Hot dogs will be served until they’re gone.
“Stewart’s donated the hot dog buns. We thank them for their generous donation,” he said.
The Rapidz Pulled and Loaded food truck will also have items for purchase.
Although it’s the final Movie Night of the season, there’s more fun ahead when Trunk or Treat is held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Massena Central High School parking lot.
“Last year it snowed and sleeted and we still had 1,800 people,” Chief Love said.
The Movie Night events are presented by the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, Seaway Valley Prevention Council and Massena Police Department.
More information about the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition’s activities can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaDFC/.
