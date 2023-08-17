MASSENA — The final touches are underway in preparation for Massena’s big summer event, “Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza!”
The free event is set for Saturday at the Massena Town Beach and features Draw the Line, the only tribute band endorsed by Aerosmith to perform its songs.
Beachapalooza is being organized a committee headed by Jason Hendricks from H3 Designs, who serves as the digital brand manager for the town and village of Massena.
“We’re a few days away from our summer event, Rockin’ The River: Beachapalooza. Everybody can join us out there,” Hendricks told the Massena Town Board Wednesday.
The day begins at 2 p.m. with the Tap To Toe Studio of Dance. They’ll be followed by an acoustic set by Chris Cole at 3 p.m., Atom Ghost at 5 p.m. and Draw the Line at 7 p.m. The day ends with fireworks.
Draw the Line originated near Boston, the same as Aerosmith. Established in 1991, Draw the Line has been touring for more than 30 years spanning the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe.
Hendricks said a number of vendors will be on hand during the day. Among them are Wordens Custom Vinyl & Novelty Gifts, Simplicity Boutique, Her-petology, Massena Public Library, Police Activities League Of Massena, BRKK Tees & Embroidery, Books, Beans & Beyond, Art Honey Studios, Frenchie’s Ford, North Country Colocation Services, Northern Credit Union, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Windy’s Timeless Treasures, 3 Spoiled Sisters and more.
Food and beer vendors will also be on hand to sell their specialties. They include Pig & Moo BBQ, City Dawgz of NNY, Cam’s Pizza, Eyland’s, Maple Brewing and Kaneb Orchards.
“A lot of work goes into putting this all together, a lot of moving parts,” Hendricks said.
However, he said, several sponsors have stepped up to financially support the event.
“This came through. We raised $11,820 to put on this event,” he said.
Platinum River Rocker Sponsors include North Country Colocation Services, Northern Credit Union and Air Products. Beach Boss Sponsors include Massena Savings and Loan. Sunset Superstar Sponsors include SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Patriot Paving, Eyland’s and Hurlbut Contracting. Rockin’ Supporters include St. Lawrence Health, H3 Designs, Liberty Utilities, City Dawgz, Arconic and Carney Sales.
“We’ve raised the money to put the show on. It’s all 100% community funded, which is nice,” Hendricks said.
Now, he said, it’s “putting all the pieces together.”
“We’ve already started transforming the beach,” he said.
Hendricks said the state police will be patrolling the area for security, Massena Fire will direct traffic in and out, and they’ve requested to have the Massena Rescue Squad on site.
More information can be found at http://exploremassena.com/rockintheriver.
The first “Rockin’ the River” was held last summer. It included a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill causeway, and music, food, vendors, fireworks and more at the intake. All events were free to attend.
The 2022 event was held as part of Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. The six-day tournament showcased the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with the previous year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
