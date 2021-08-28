Find out more about the Mexicali Quilt Guild

MEXICO - The Mexicali Quilt Guild is a very active guild in the Mexico area in spite of COVID-19 in 2020-2021. This organization last year provided quilts to the children in need in the Mexico area through our Operation Reindeer Project. Brandon, pastor at the Lycoming Methodist Church, last year gave over 200 quilts to needy children at Christmas time.
This July, we provided personal items (such as shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc) to the Mexico Food Bank at our outdoors picnic. It is one small way to help the people of the surrounding area.
The other service project we do is the VA Hospital Project. Our members create lap quilts, walker bags, and other items needed for our Veterans. Again with the generosity of our members At Christmas time last year over 200 stockings are filled with items requested for the hospitalized Veterans. This year our new project is making Fidget quilts at the request of the VA hospital.
We have meet virtually, we have had classes virtually, but are glad we are able to meet again in person. There is always fun included in our monthly meeting such as bingo, shuffle, monthly birthday drawings, mystery quilt, birdhouse challenge, and show and tell.
If you would like to learn more or to join the Mexicali Guilt Guild, we are having our annual Tea from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Mexico VFW (unless COVID changes things again). Please send me a message if you would like to attend. Check us out to see if it is right for you.
