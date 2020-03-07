OSWEGO - The Finger Lakes Trio will perform a range of classical music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom as part of the Ke-Nekt Chamber Music Series.
The trio of Symphoria musicians consists of violinist and assistant concertmaster Sonya Williams, principal cellist Heidi Hoffman and pianist Robert Auler, who is also professor and chair of music at SUNY Oswego.
The ensemble will collaborate with clarinet to perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Trio Op. 11,” Bela Bartok’s “Contrasts” and Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” as well as play a traditional piano trio repertoire.
A pre-concert talk will begin at 7.
Tickets cost $5 for SUNY Oswego students and other students; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff, retirees and alumni; $15 for the general public. Tickets are available at tickets.oswego.edu, any campus box office or by calling 315-312-3073.
For more information on the concert or the college’s music program, visit www.oswego.edu/music or call 315-312-2130.
