OSWEGO - The Finger Lakes Trio will perform a range of classical music in a free live virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, as part of SUNY Oswego’s Ke-Nekt Chamber Music Series.
The trio of Symphoria musicians consists of violinist and associate concertmaster Sonya Williams, principal cellist Heidi Hoffman and pianist Robert Auler, who is also a music professor at SUNY Oswego.
The repertoire will include Astor Piazzolla’s “Le Grand Tango” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s remarkable “Triple Concerto.”
Free tickets for the live virtual performance are available at tickets.oswego.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.