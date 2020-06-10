First annual Oswego “Chalk Walk” June 20

OSWEGO - Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced along with iHeart Oswego and the Greater Oswego Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) that they are partnering up to host a city wide at-home, outside chalk art contest on Saturday, June 20 (rain date will be Saturday, June 27).
This event is for individuals and families of all ages. Categories include, artists, family, and individuals of any age. There will be prizes for every category provided by local eateries like Pizza Villa, Stone’s Candy and others.
Judges (Youth Bureau, iHeart Oswego and GOFCC) will be starting at 1 p.m. (through 5 p.m.) to judge all the unique drawings. iHeart Oswego photographers will be out taking pictures of entries and the artists that drew them.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The new Oswego Chalk Walk event is a great activity and event for our children and is an event that gives our children something to do, something to look forward to and fully complies with social distancing. We are both thrilled and proud to organize and host such an event and I’d like to applaud the Oswego City County Youth Bureau and partners for putting the event together for our youth.”
“This is a great event to get all families involved to do their best art work outside but safely, at home,” said Jennifer Losurdo from the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “Chalking starts early so start planning your art work!”
Ready to sign up? Go to www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk. If people have any additional questions, contact Losurdo, Oswego City County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.
For more information go to: www.iheartcorp.com/chalkwalk
