COPENHAGEN — Although it was technically a “basketball game,” there was a lot going on in the Copenhagen Central School gym on Saturday, and all of it was good.
Dozens of children with “higher support needs” were matched with members of the championship-winning Copenhagen girls varsity basketball team or high school cheerleaders to get brief coaching sessions and then to hit the court.
Five child-player and teen duos were on the court for each team during four 10-minute games, with eager players on the bench waiting to get their chances while a group of cheerleaders and their teen buddies shouted their support from under a basket until it was their time to shine at the halftime show.
Many details were in place to make the experience as authentic as possible.
Players and cheerleaders were announced before the game, tip-offs started the action in each match-up, and the halftime show culminated with human pyramids with euphoric young participants having the time of their lives on top.
A referee clad in black-and-white stripes officiated with an announcer giving play-by-play and a scorekeeper and time keeper kept the digital scoreboard running smoothly — both roles performed by participating children not interested in playing ball.
Rules for the games were adapted to the players’ abilities. For example, dribbling was not required to move the ball around the court, and there were no buzzers to upset the players, but that did not stop the crowd from roaring their support with every new basket or turnover.
Players who didn’t have the nerve to take the ball to the basket could deputize their high school champion buddy, and if a player needed to sit down, they did, and there was no one yelling at them — the game continued around them.
Fort Drum parent Amber White said they were impressed by the event and how their twin sons, currently enrolled in Head Start in Watertown, engaged with the other children being that they are not always “team players.”
“They (Isaiah and Forbus White) were even passing the ball,” Mrs. White said.
Because of the unique needs of many of the players, there were also two comfort dogs on site and a supervised chill space for anyone who needed a break or added support.
“At our events, we welcome you however you are. We see your strengths. We don’t see your differences,” said Kylie H. Schell, founder and executive director of the non-profit organization that organized the event, Encompass Recreation.
With children ranging from 2 years old to 20 years old — children with special needs can remain in school until 21 years old in this state — and a wide range of needs, some players stuck to the game with their buddies, while others enjoyed running around the floor, spinning and moving freely through the throng of players trying to reach the ball, causing many spectators along the bleachers to comment that each child would sleep well later and smiles on most every face.
“Our events are open to anyone who can get there. We don’t gate-keep so if there’s a kid that just has anxieties about playing a team sport or playing something, we welcome you. If you have a kid with sensory difficulties, we welcome you... Non-verbal, autism, Down syndrome — right up to kiddos with physical support needs — we have built-in infrastructure to support those needs,” Mrs. Schell said.
The teenage buddies for the players showed patience and good senses of humor while they got a good workout as they suspended their knowledge of the game and enjoyed it in a whole new way.
“We were really nervous at first,” said Copenhagen player Caitlynn Case. “But it was really exciting. It’s just awesome being able to see them smile.”
Last year, Mrs. Schell created the non-profit organization because as a mother of three, two of whom are on the autism spectrum needing a higher level of attention to participate in activities, she realized there were not many sporting or recreational opportunities around the north country or even further afield.
“Despite a lot of really good efforts there’s a stark absence in recreational programming for kiddos with special needs, so I said, ‘Guess what? This is what I’m going to do,” she said in an interview on Friday evening. “There’s a lot of programs around here that say they’re inclusive, say they’re open to kids with higher support needs, but they don’t have the infrastructure to make that happen.”
She said the high energy, all-inclusive event “was exactly how (she) imagined it” would be.
This free event, made possible through a number of sponsors, is the first of many.
Mrs. Schell said Encompass has a March bowling event scheduled in Theresa, a five-week program focused on running starting in April, baseball in July and August and soccer in the fall.
For more information about Encompass, go to its website at www.encompassrec.com.
