For the next six Wednesdays, Watertown First Presbyterian Church will be opening its restroom facilities and sanctuary during the Watertown Farm and Craft Market on Washington Street.
Parents can also sign up their children for Vacation Bible School, which will be held every Wednesday during July.
Parents can register at www.watertownfirstpres.org/vbs for their children ages 4 to 12 for one or more of the free Wednesday programs, which last from 9:30 a.m. to noon. A snack and lunch are included.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can enter the church along Academy Street, which will be marked with a welcome sign, to use the restrooms. The restrooms have changing tables.
Church members will also be at the market, which is sponsored by the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce, handing out free bottles of “Wholly Water,” and accepting donations, which will be given at the end of the summer to the church’s neighbors, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County and the Mental Health Association in Jefferson County.
The church’s parking lot will also be open to the public.
“We prayerfully request that market vendors and State Office employees not use the lot the next six Wednesdays,” said Bob Gorman, a member of the church’s Community Presence and Evangelism Committee. “We want the lot to be available to families with kids in strollers and senior citizens who have mobility issues.”
