Fishing museum plans Sixth Annual Celebrate Fishing Event Oct. 12

PULASKI – The Salmon River International Sport Fishing Museum will host a “Celebrate Fishing Show and Sale” Saturday, Oct. 12. Volunteers and people interested in all aspects of fishing are welcome to participate. The show runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Located at 3044 State Route 13, east of the village of Pulaski, the museum and visitor center is located on 10 acres of land with a pond and fishing access to the Salmon River.
“We are looking for vendors and individuals who would like to participant in our event,” said Museum Director Mike Riordan. “It will be a great day. The museum will be open for tours, fishing will be held in the pond for largemouth bass, fishing seminars for young and old, for beginners and advanced fishing techniques, there will be a hands-on kids pool with live fish to touch and experience a kids’ casting contest, fishing games, free books, and fishing tackle for all that attend. There will be raffles and door prizes as well. All proceeds benefit the museum.”
Volunteers are invited to display or demonstrate the latest fishing tackle, present seminars on specific fishing skills or techniques, teach children how to cast, spool a reel, tie a fisherman’s knot and other skills, help with kids’ fishing seminars, and demonstrate fly-tying, casting, equipment, taxidermy or related topics.
Visitors are welcome to bring items to sell under the museum vendor’s tent or rent tent space at the event. Donations will be accepted for silent auctions and raffles. Items do not have to be related to fishing; all donations are welcome.
Snacks and beverages will be available on the site.
For more information, contact Riordan at 315-374-2997 or email mrmikemuseum@gmail.com.
