Flash Gordon conquers the universe at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - With Monday movies launched last week at CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe is the next classic film to debut in the Fulton Cinema Arts Theatre, Monday, July 5. The 10 week film series offers family favorites, classics and independent films on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. for a very modest price.
“We are so excited to offer this 1940 version of Flash Gordon with its rich history,” said Cinema Arts Director, Alice Lamb. “The black and white public domain film includes 12 episodes of a Universal Pictures serial that was originally shown in 12 weekly chapters.”
This was the third and final series in a collection last shown in the 1970s on PBS stations, igniting a new generation of sci-fi fans. The series preceded Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind by only two years and elements of the series can be captured in the work of George Lucas.
Tom Rasely, vintage sci-fi space movie collector (and guitarist/composer), will speak briefly about the history of the “chapterplay” also known as movie serial and cliff hanger; and about the three Flash Gordon movies, plus how the character of Flash Gordon influenced George Lucas.
Lamb continued. “The connections are fascinating and we are excited to add this dimension to the film experience. The entire collection runs over 3 hours for die-hard science fiction fans and we are looking forward to sharing this historical series with the community.”
Tickets are available at the door. Monday Movies and all films presented in the first year of the Cinema Arts Theatre are made possible by a grant from the Rosamond Gifford Foundation. For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page, website, CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
