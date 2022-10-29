Flavors of All craft show fundraiser is back

OSWEGO - Flavors of Fall, an annual craft show fundraiser for Wilmot Cancer Institute, is back this year from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Curtis Manor, 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego. Admission is free for the event that has become an Oswego fall tradition. This year it takes place in a new, larger venue, which will welcome 50 artisans and vendors. Children’s activities will be available between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., live music performers throughout the day, and the 25 Days of Holiday Cheer raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Representatives from Wilmot Cancer Institute will be on hand to answer questions.
Plenty of sweet treats will be for sale at the “Dessert Bar for Wilmot,” featuring classic favorites along with some new treats. In addition to the committee members’ desserts, there will be Curtis Manor’s chili and chowder available for sale, a Mimosa Bar, and more.
