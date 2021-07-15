OGDENSBURG — Floats are being sought to be part of the 60th annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival parade on July 31.
Seaway Festival Chairman Chris Cole said that the committee is seeking floats to participate in the parade. Anyone can have a float — individuals, groups, organizations or businesses.
High school marching bands, normally a popular draw for the Seaway Festival parade, will not be present due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hopefully, any floats entered will be able to provide some more entertainment for parade go-ers, Cole added.
“We want to promote floats that have music on them to give a little more liveliness to the parade route,” said Cole, “We are expecting a pretty decent number of floats this year with us not having a parade last year.”
To date, the parade will feature three professional music groups: The Downbeats Percussion from Buffalo; the Prime Time Brass from Rochester; and the Hit Men from Rochester. Cole said that if the border opens up prior to the parade, then more groups may be able to be booked from Canada.
Cole said that invitations have been sent to area fire departments and rescue squads who routinely take part on a yearly basis.
If anyone is interested in having a float in this year’s parade, applications can be picked up at River Rat Designs, 1801 Ford St., Ogdensburg, or you can call 315-393-4770.
The Seaway Festival parade will begin at 11 a.m., with set up of floats and participants taking place on Proctor Avenue and the parade itself running the entire length of Ford Street. Floats are asked to be on Proctor Avenue by 9:30 a.m. so they can be judged.
