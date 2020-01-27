ALEXANDRIA BAY — A flurry of fun, including wax on snow, trivia, a scavenger hunt, sledding, games, music and more will burst through the village for the 12-day Winter Carnival starting Wednesday.
Richard Campany, a retired teacher, has organized the avalanche of activities for his second year. The Alexandria Masonic Lodge 297 has provided financial assistance for the carnival, Mr. Campany said, while the local Rotary Club and several residents have offered to help host some of the festivities, which will last through Feb. 9. Games, shows and other festivities will be held at the school, Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Bay House Artisans and other locations across the village and town of Alexandria.
The Winter Carnival returned last year after Mr. Campany brought it out of hibernation. Mr. Campany, a former full-time science and agriculture teacher with the Alexandria Central School District, said it began in the early 1970s as a weekend event with fishing, sledding and skating. The festivities, however, had dwindled over the years. After officially retiring in 2016, Mr. Campany said he wanted to bring the carnival back.
“I like the community concept of everything,” he said. “I’m getting tired of people saying there’s nothing to do,” in the winter.
The carnival this year offers two more days of entertainment than last year, including some new activities.
The second-day of the carnival offers a wax on snow party on Thursday, in which Mr. Campany said attendees will pour boiling hot maple syrup over snow, then pick it off and let it form a taffy-like texture to eat. Participants can also play board games like Jenga or Apples to Apples during the party. New festivities also include a game of Bingo held on Feb. 4 at the fire hall, and a corn hole competition on Feb. 5 at the fire hall.
“I want to keep things fresh every year,” Mr. Campany said.
The carnival itself will open with the Alexandria Bay Figure Skating Club’s skating show on Wednesday, when two people will also be named king and queen of the carnival. Other activities include a trivia night with questions about the town of Alexandria on Friday, a bonfire night with hot chocolate and s’mores on Friday, a gauntlet of challenges inspired by the television show “Survivor” on Saturday, sledding Sunday at the municipal golf course, a scavenger hunt on Monday, musical performances throughout the 12-day carnival, and much more.
“It’s just fun things I would like to do,” Mr. Campany said. “I tried to come up with something for everyone.”
The carnival will coincide with other activities in the area, including the 1000 Islands Pond Hockey Classic Friday and Saturday and Macsherry Library’s dinner with a movie night on Feb. 6.
The full schedule of events can be found at http://wdt.me/Y4CFLZ
Lauren Garlock, executive director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, said the carnival provides another outlet for children and residents to have fun during the winter months, when less events are typically held. People like Mr. Campany have strived to provide more diversions during the colder months, which Ms. Garlock said can provide more customer traffic to businesses.
“I think it will really bring us all together,” Ms. Garlock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.