TURIN — Provided through the B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial Library, Hungrytown will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Turin Park/Firehall for a free evening of music with these award-winning, world-traveling performers. Attendees should bring a lawn chair to the performance, which will be held rain or shine.
After more than a decade of touring and three album releases, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — otherwise known as the folk duo Hungrytown — have earned a reputation for the quality and authenticity of their songwriting.
“It’s great to hear an act eschew sentimentality in favor of honesty and to prove that you don’t have to go raiding the memory of others to find the stuff that really good songs are made of,” writes Jedd Beaudoin of Popmatters. Lyricist Hall is credited with compositions “that sound as timeless as any traditional songs” states Northern Sky, U.K., while producer/multi-instrumentalist/husband Ken Anderson is lauded for his “remarkable affinity for instrumental embellishment” by No Depression, Journal of Roots Music, and for crafting Hungrytown’s “gorgeous vocal harmonies” states Folk and Roots, UK.
Hall and Anderson met in New York City, where they had already been performing regularly. Hall as a jazz singer, and Anderson as a drummer for a variety of garage bands. Their introduction to folk music came later, when a close friend — who died young due to a tragic misdiagnosis — entrusted to them her collection of 1960s folk albums and her guitar which has since been featured on all of their albums. Inspired by the grit and true-to-life experiences she heard in these traditional ballads, Hall was inspired to write the lyrics that later became her first songs, aided by Anderson’s flair for musical arrangement. Soon afterwards, Hall released two solo albums, Rebecca Hall Sings! (2000) and Sunday Afternoon (2002), both produced by Anderson. In the winter of 2003, the duo quit their boring desk jobs, moved to the green hills of Vermont, and decided to pursue a full-time career as touring musicians.
They released their first CD, “Hungrytown,” in 2008; “Any Forgotten Thing” in 2011; and “Further West” in 2015. Hungrytown’s music has received extensive radio airplay worldwide and has been used in several television shows, including the Independent Film Channel’s hit series “Portlandia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.