Food Truck Fridays return for season in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — Food Truck Fridays, sponsored by AmeriCu Credit Union, Northern Credit Union, UP Coalition of Lewis County and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, made its season debut Friday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville.
Bill Burkhard performed as people played lawn games, visited food trucks and the booths of community organizations. This year the event has expanded with the addition of Croghan from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29 at the Croghan Recreational Park, 9578 Park Drive, with entertainment by the Joey Collins Band and lawn games.
Food Truck Fridays is a community event celebrating summer, unique cuisine and fun for the whole family. Events will also be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds with entertainment by Due North, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Lyons Falls Riverside Park with entertainment by the Black Creek Band.
More information is available on Facebook at Food Truck Fridays Lewis County NY and at foodtruckfridayslc.com.
