For first time, Willem Dafoe to host SNL

“Spider-Man” star Willem Dafoe is swinging by “Saturday Night Live” later this month to host an upcoming episode.
The actor will lead the Jan. 29 edition of the long-running sketch comedy series, with Katy Perry set to perform as the musical guest, NBC announced Tuesday.
It will be Dafoe’s first time hosting “SNL,” while Perry — who recently kicked off a Las Vegas concert residency — will be making her fourth appearance as the show’s musical guest, and first since 2017.
“Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple,” tweeted Perry, who also hosted “SNL” in 2011.
The “SNL” gig comes a little over a month after Dafoe, 66, returned to his role of the villainous Green Goblin in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is now the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in North America, having made more than $700 million since its mid-December release.
He also stars in Guillermo del Toro’s new horror-thriller “Nightmare Alley,” which came out last month as well.
Perry, meanwhile, completed the first leg of her “Play” residency in Vegas this week, and is set to kick off the second leg in March.
Dafoe and Perry’s episode will be the third new “SNL” of 2022. “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose hosted last Saturday’s episode with musical guest Bleachers, while former “SNL” cast member Will Forte hosts this week’s show with the Italian rock band Maneskin.
