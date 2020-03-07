WATERTOWN — When delving into the online bio of comedian Sky C. Sands and his accompanying photos, an inquisitive person may pause to wonder: what makes a man don a poodle getup, order coffee that way and casually take a seat at a Dunkin’ Donuts?
But when talking to Mr. Sands, it becomes apparent that such exploits are just part of his personality, an offbeat nature carried into his “Magic, Madness and Mayhem” shows. Mr. Sands is the headliner of “Comedy Night of the Festival” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Dulles Street Office Building, 317 Washington St. The festival is teaming up with the Disabled Persons Action Organization as show host.
The show, also featuring comedian Bryan Doran and host Matt Clark, is part of the 35th annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday at Dulles State Office Building.
Mr. Sands, Rochester, has been named that city’s favorite comedian seven times by readers of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. He’s been featured on Cinemax and Showtime Networks along with VH-1 and MSNBC and has appeared on “America’s Funniest People.”
Mr. Sands has performed in Northern New York previously, and he has a special connection to Watertown. He was born in the city 59 years ago. His late parents, Bernie and Ricky E. Sands, lived in Adams Center.
“They didn’t stay there long,” Mr. Sands said in a phone interview from his home in Rochester. “When people saw my behavior, they just moved.”
While growing up in Rochester, Mr. Sands started doing magic and soon developed an act.
“It made me a little bit different in a good way as opposed to being the short, small, red-headed kid named Sky,” Mr. Sands said. “And it stuck. I didn’t become one of those mysterious magicians because I didn’t look that way. I was always a class clown. So I started doing comedy and magic, and that’s what the show is now. I call it ‘Magic, Madness and Mayhem’ because there’s some mind reading, there’s some magic.”
He started getting paid for his gigs at age 10, facing some tough early audiences.
“Actually, (I was) getting beaten up at some of these parties because the kids were bigger than me even if I was older than them,” Mr. Sands said. “They’d hold me down: ‘Tell me how you did that trick!’ The parents would come down and go, ‘Oh, the kids are happy, let’s go back upstairs.’”
These days, his shows are largely “stream of consciousness.”
“It’s connect-the-dot comedy, because one doesn’t go to two, two doesn’t go to three,” Mr. Sands said. “One goes to 15 and then to 7 and then back to 2, and it makes a picture but it’s not the one we thought it was going to be.”
His family friendly shows also feature audience participation. But he doesn’t want anyone to stress out, thinking they will be put on the spot.
“It’s not like that,” Mr. Sands said. “People say, ‘If I sit in the front row, will you make fun of me?’ If you’re on the phone, or doing something weird, I may. But as far as including you in a show just for the sake of embarrassing you, or to fill time up, no. I have an act.”
Mr. Sands has also developed mind-reading skills, which he also incorporates into his act.
“Some people call it trusting your gut,” he said. “Whatever the force is, we all have a certain amount of it. Like anything else, the more you exercise a muscle, the better it’s going to become and I guess that works with certain parts of your brain such as the parapsychic areas.”
Besides comedy, Mr. Sands has a diverse resume. He’s worked with many companies, facilitating meetings and presentations that cover a wide range of topics such as, “Staying Positive in Negative Situations.” He will be in two upcoming movies: “Bottom Feeders” and “Yesterday Is Gone.”
Mr. Sands is also skilled in the kitchen, sharing his culinary knowledge at corporate and private functions.
He’s also been sharing his love of origami for several years. He especially enjoys teaching his paper-folding skills at hospitals to patients awaiting surgery. It’s a skill on the opposite end of the hectic pace of his shows.
“It’s almost like a yin and yang,” Mr. Sands said. “On stage, I’m totally manic, a whirling dervish. I sometimes will get off stage and say, ‘What did I say?’ Or, ‘I wish I would have remembered that line,’ because a lot of it is free-form.”
But his trips to places like Dunkin’ Donuts wearing a poodle head costume are quite deliberate.
“You got a problem with that?” the comedian wondered when asked about it. “That’s how I spend my time.”
The poodle costume is just one of the myriad of props he has in has basement.
“That one was a poodle,” Mr. Sands recalled. “I’d just go in, and I’d talk through it, go to the counter and ask the guy, ‘Can I get a regular coffee please?’ I kept the voice real low. They smile, I give the money and I sat at the table and just hung out, just to see peoples’ reactions of seeing a dog at a table having coffee. I thought it was cool. I never, ever licked any of my own parts, where I thought it was embarrassing anybody.”
He’s done the poodle act in a couple of different situations, such as riding a bus.
“I’ve just played it straight, not like, ‘Hey, dig me.’ But, ‘I’d love to talk to you bit I’ve got to get to my veterinarian’s appointment.”
But he’s learned not to drive while wearing the poodle head costume. Police officers don’t take too kindly to the practice.
“They say I couldn’t see,” Mr. Sands said. “I said, ‘Yes, I can see, but it’s only in black and white.’ They weren’t impressed.”
Comedian Bryan Doran, Syracuse, who will open for Mr. Sands, has been performing for audiences since 2007. He has entertained crowds at venues such as The Funny Bone, Wise Guys, Bonnie Castle and The Riveredge Resort. He is also one of the creative minds behind the USO Fort Drum/Comedy for a Cause Event held for the past five years.
Local comedian Matt Clark, the host of the festival’s comedy night, started as an emcee at Michael Kinne’s Lake Ontario Playhouse in Sackets Harbor. He won the 2005 Lake Ontario Playhouse contest for Funniest Local Comedian. He has performed in several comedy showcases and has produced and performed in five local USO comedy shows.
