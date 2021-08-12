BREWERTON — Fiddlers from the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be among the musicians playing at the Oliver Stevens Blockhouse Museum at 9 Route 11 (Fort Brewerton) from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. Inductees of the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame are expected to participate.
Other acoustic instruments of the period will be included, with a sound system and electronic keyboard used to amplify the sound. The Fiddlers Museum Store will be among the vendors available at the site.
Free parking will be provided at the Fort Brewerton site. Audience members need to bring their own seating.
Fort Brewerton is on the shore of the Oneida River. Take Route 81 to Brewerton Exit 31. Turn right onto Bartell Road to the light on Route 11. Turn right on Route 11, crossing the bridge into Oswego County (the waterfront is on the right) and turn left at the light onto County Route 37. Take the immediate left into the parking area.
