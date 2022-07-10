OGDENSBURG — This weekend, Van Rensselaer Point, also known as Lighthouse Point, will be flooded with reenactors as the Fort de la Presentation Association hosts Le Siege de Fort de la Presentation.
Formerly known as Founder’s Day Weekend, Le Siege de Fort de la Presentation will take place Saturday and Sunday on the fort property at 22 Albany Ave. The gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Saturday. They open at 10 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for those with military ID; and $2 for ages 6 to 16. Kids 5 and younger get in for free.
The name change was a result of the association’s desire to focus on French history of the fort property during the Seven Years War. During that war, Fort de la Presentation was in the direct path of the English who were moving up the St. Lawrence River toward Montreal.
The weekend returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions on Canadian reenactors.
“It has been a tough couple of years with the pandemic. The Fort Association has worked hard during the hiatus caused by COVID by keeping the Abbe Picquet Trail open and making improvement to the site,” said Fort President Barbara O’Keefe. “We are pleased to bring back our reenactment with a fresh and new face. We are now highlighting our French heritage with ‘Le Siege de la Fort de La Presentation,’ or ‘Le Siege,’ for short, our new living history event. The event will also feature a battle narrated by Jim Reagen, a duel and period-correct presentations.”
The weekend will have reenactment battles of the French and Indian War as well as French, British, native and maritime encampments. There will be historical talks, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and children’s activities.
The event will also feature an outdoor Mass, presented by the Rev. James Shurtleff of Notre Dame Church.
“The Fort Association is fortunate to now own the site of the original Fort. We are pleased to announce that the 7:30 Sunday morning Mass will be held on the spot where the floor of the original Fort chapel lies, uncovered by an archeological dig,” Ms. O’Keefe said. “The mass will have parts read in French, English and Mohawk. This site was where the last Catholic Mass was held over 260 years ago. The Fort chapel was the first Catholic church in upstate New York.”
The Abbé Piquet Walking Trail will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday for the event.
For more information, visit www.fort1749.org.
