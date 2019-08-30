“Where Soldiers of Three Nations Rest”
Buy Now

Historian Corey King leads lantern tours at Fort Ontario State Historic State Saturdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The tours start at 7 p.m. and admission is $15. Advance registration is required. For details, call 315-343-4711. Pictured from left at the Post Cemetery are Jonathan Kobelia, park staff; Alijah Camplin, volunteer; Joshua Evens, park staff; and tour guide and historian Corey King.

OSWEGO – Historian Corey King guides visitors by lantern light on a walking tour of the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery on Saturdays Aug. 31, and Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Tours begin at 7 p.m. at the Lake Ontario overlook parking lot at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego.

Lantern light tours include the history, myths, and legends of the 77 people buried in the Post Cemetery from the French and Indian War to World War II. King also discusses the headstones and earlier graveyards at the fort. Popular and well-known post cemetery residents such as Basil Dunbar and George Fykes are included on the tours, as well as others who met their end in battle, murder, disease, drowning, accident, and suicide or by natural and other causes.

Admission is $15 per person and advanced reservations are required. Call 315-343-4711 or stop in at the museum gift shop inside the old stone fort for tickets. Proceeds benefit activities and programs of the not-for-profit Friends of Fort Ontario. Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights and dress for colder and windier conditions along the lakeshore. For more information, contact Corey King at corey.king@parks.ny.gov or 315-343-4711. Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in the city of Oswego.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.