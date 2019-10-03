NORFOLK — Halloween is coming early to Norfolk, thanks to the efforts of a three-person group of organizers.
For the second year in a row, Bobbi Phillips, Jennie Villnave and Tammy Wilson have organized the Norfolk Halloween Festival, which kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
“The three of us decided to do a festival,” said Ms. Phillips, owner of Cafe 56. “We talked to the town and they were fully behind us with it. The town supervisor (Charles Pernice) was a great help with everything.”
The community was also supportive of the effort, donating items for the festival.
The community is very happy to have a festival,” Ms. Phillips said. “It was fun to see the kids so happy last year.”
They have put together a full schedule for the next four days, including a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Raymondville Methodist Church, a kick-off spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Norfolk Fire Department, followed by the naming of the festival king and queen at 6:30 p.m.
“Friday night is a candy hunt with the kids at the Norfolk Park,” Ms. Phillips said. “We’re stuffing bags of candy as we speak, all hundred of them.”
That begins at 6 p.m., and then fireworks will light up the sky later in the evening. Those will be launched from the Raquette River golf course in Raymondville.
The fun continues Saturday with free kids’ carnival games, face painting, pumpkin painting, a vendor fair and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dominic Zappia Arena.
In addition, she said, they’ve added a kids’ petting zoo, also at the arena, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other Saturday activities include a pie eating contest at 10 a.m., belly dancing performance at 10 a.m., coffin races at 11 a.m. and a Halloween parade at 1 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides around town will be offered after the parade, and the day concludes with a corn hole tournament at 4 p.m. and a chicken wing eating contest at 7 p.m. The rummage sale continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The festival wraps up Sunday with a closing breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Norfolk Rescue Squad and an 11 a.m. pumpkin chucking contest at Haggett farm.
