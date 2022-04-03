NORWOOD — Four St. Lawrence County arts organizations were the recipients of Capital Project Fund grants through the New York State Council on the Arts.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said Thursday that $20 million was awarded throughout the state for 116 Capital Project grants.
The recipients include the Norwood Village Green Concert Series, which received $10,000 for safety and accessibility improvements; the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, which received $70,000 for community arts center equipment upgrades; the North Country Children’s Museum, which received $70,000 for the roof replacement portion of the museum’s second-floor expansion; and Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, which received $110,000 for safety, efficiency and accessibility.
Norwood Village Green Concert Series co-founder Joseph M. Liotta said the funding will assist the nonprofit in its efforts to construct a ramp to the side door of the Liotta Band Shell on the Norwood Village Green, and will also include installing railings on the front three steps.
He said the complete project may have a final cost of $60,000, but there are variables that could significantly lower the figure.
Other finances include a pending grant of $20,000 from another source, and expected in-kind services from the village estimated to be $10,000. The series, through its dedicated pass-the-bucket program, will finance the remaining expenses.
Mr. Liotta said that over the last 49 years, the Norwood Village Green Concert has raised 95% of the money needed to build, expand and maintain the band shell. He said former and present trustees and mayors have been supportive and, when necessary, involved in the effort from the beginning.
“From the start in 1974 there has been the understanding that it is a joint effort,” he said. “The band shell is the property of the village of Norwood, and the series and the village have entered into a long-term lease agreement so that the facility will be available to the concert series for 10 years with an automatic 10-year renewal. The lease agreement was a requirement for the NYSCA grant application.”
Architect Brooks A. Washburn provided the architectural drawings, while three local construction companies provided cost scenarios — Fiacco and Riley, TJ Fiacco Construction and Painting ETC, owned by Leslie G. Baker.
“Along with the lease agreement, these scenarios were also required for the grant application and were obtained in a narrow and hectic time frame this past December and January. The series administration is grateful for the above assistance with this grant application success,” Mr. Liotta said.
In announcing the grant funding, Gov. Hochul said the Capital Projects program creates “safer, healthier and more accessible spaces across New York state.”
“From our vibrant cultural anchors, to celebrated historical sites, our arts and cultural spaces represent the ingenuity of New York and preserve our state’s rich history and character,” the governor said. “Congratulations to all grantees embarking on these transformative projects that will demonstrate the arts are both back and thriving.”
In this round, NYSCA prioritized small- and medium-sized organizations as well as first-time Capital Projects applicants. In addition to the 70 awards in the $50,000 to $1 million range, NYSCA provided additional support for capital projects through its local funding, awarding 46 organizations with $10,000 grants for equipment upgrades and facilities improvements. All $10,000 grants support organizations with operating budgets under $1 million, bringing the total number of capital awards to 116. The majority of grants in the $50,000 to $1 million category will support organizations outside of New York City.
