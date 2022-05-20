Fox has ‘no regrets’ about Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’
Fox still stands behind Rudy Giuliani’s controversial unmasking appearance on “The Masked Singer.”
“No regrets,” Rob Wade, the network’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, told reporters during a conference call Monday morning.
“‘The Masked Singer’ is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what (we) accomplished, whether it was on set or with the viewers at home.”
The musical competition show hides its celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes and tasks its judges with figuring out who’s singing on stage. Other contestants this season included announcer Joe Buck, actress Kirstie Alley and “Lost” alum Jorge Garcia.
The former New York City mayor’s appearance on the show was spoiled early when Deadline reported in early February that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke had walked off set after the mask came off. When the episode finally aired in late April, Jeong was the only one to storm away.
“I’m done,” he said while Giuliani gave a farewell performance of “Bad to the Bone.”
Fox faced widespread criticism for welcoming Giuliani onto its air since he, while working as a member of former president Donald Trump’s legal team, helped try to overturn the 2020 election after Trump lost. His law license was revoked in June for peddling “false and misleading” claims about voter fraud.
But Wade said the only problem he had with the show was that the reveal had been spoiled, ruining the surprise for viewers.
Fox executives held a call Monday morning to announce its fall programs to reporters, hours before its annual upfront presentation to advertisers. Highlights include country music drama “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel; animated comedy “Grimsburg,” starring Jon Hamm, Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade and Matt Berry; and a new cooking competition show from Gordon Ramsey, “Food Stars.”
“The Masked Singer” has also been renewed for an eighth season.
