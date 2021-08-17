FOX to present Breakfast with Friends live from Felts Mills on Friday
- FELTS MILLS — FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends, which airs weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m., will present its signature “Breakfast with Friends” segment Friday from Meme’s Diner. FOX & Friends enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones will be on location to discuss the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation and other news of the day. FOX & Friends is FOX News Channel’s flagship morning franchise features co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. Every weekday morning, the show highlights the latest in news, weather, sports and entertainment and is the most watched morning program in cable news, according to a release from FOX.
