OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will hold its 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit on May 14 through Sept. 12.
For the 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibit, the museum’s member artists are invited to submit up to three digital photos of their art. Open to artists everywhere, this exhibit is the museum’s most inclusive juried art exhibit; every artist gets at least one work in the show.
Last year’s members’ exhibit was a virtual show that featured 40 artworks by 31 member artists.
This year’s juror is Kasarian Dane, who is known for his reductive paintings on aluminum that investigate the complexities of color. Dane has shown his paintings nationally in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Minneapolis, and internationally in London, Munich and Paris. His work has been reviewed in publications such as Artforum International, Time Out Chicago, New Art Examiner, Flavorpill, and Visual Discrepancies, among others. Dane received his BFA summa cum laude in painting from the University of Minnesota in 1995 and his MFA in painting and drawing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1998. He lives and works in upstate New York where he teaches painting, drawing and color at St. Lawrence University.
Dane will choose from digital representations of up to three artworks, and will award cash prizes for “Best in Show,” 2nd and 3rd place. A “Public’s Choice” prize, a museum-wrapped canvas reproduction of “Hauling the Gill Net” by Frederic Remington, ca. 1905, will be awarded based on an open vote, both at the museum and online at www.fredericremington.org during the exhibit.
The exhibition is open to any member of the museum. An artist who is not yet a museum member may join when they enter their submissions. The deadline for submission of digital images, payment, and information is April 6, and can be completed via the online submission form. Entries can also be submitted via email to desmond@fredericremington.org with a completed entry form and payment mailed to the Museum.
The exhibit will open May 14 in the Richard F. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Galleries at the Frederic Remington Art Museum; a virtual reception via Zoom will celebrate the opening. There will be an online exhibit at www.fredericremington.org as well. Works in the exhibit may be offered for sale, with one third of the price benefitting the Museum.
