Free bowling event for Oswego children

OSWEGO - Mayor William Barlow announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
“We are pleased to put on another great free event for the kids in our community,” said Mayor Barlow. “Thank you to Lighthouse Lanes for being willing to partner with us once again, along with Jen Losurdo and the folks at the Oswego Youth Bureau who put so much time and effort into making these events available.”
