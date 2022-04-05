OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city, through the Oswego Youth Bureau, will partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to offer a free bowling day for children in Oswego. At noon on Wednesday, April 13, children who have previously signed up will get to play two games of bowling (bowling shoes included) and have one slice of pizza and one drink.
“We are happy to put together yet another fun event for kids in Oswego during Spring Break with free bowling on April 13th at Lighthouse Lanes,” said Mayor Barlow. “I would like to thank the folks at Lighthouse Lanes for partnering with the Youth Bureau to quickly pull this event together and will continue creating new opportunities to give children fun things to do in Oswego in the future.”
The city has made 75 free slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign up, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Oswego Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
