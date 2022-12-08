Free Christmas concert to take place in Wolcott

WOLCOTT - Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus… or least there is in Wolcott, and he is bringing a Christmas concert to Main Street. Chris Kenyon and Kelley Patchen-Loveless are going to keep a 22 year tradition alive, with sponsorship from Lions National Bank (LNB) who will provide funding for the show. Slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main St., Wolcott, the concert is free and open to the public and is appropriate for all ages.
Kenyon and Patchen-Loveless enlisted veteran musicians Joe Cortini and Matt Vacanti to direct the show; Vacanti will serve as arranger/bandleader. They are bringing in a five piece “house band” that will serve as a supporting cast for instrumentalists and vocalists from as far away as Boston, with styles ranging from Blue Grass to Jazz and Classical. “As always when Cortini and Vacanti collaborate you can expect world-class music. They’ve shared a couple highlights about the show, and I can tell you this is a show not to be missed,” noted curator Chris Kenyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.