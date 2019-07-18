FULTON - The Oswego County New Horizons Band, a 40 piece senior’s band, will hold a free concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Fulton Church of the Nazarene at 914 Utica St., Fulton.
For further information call Frank Bickel at 315-343-5791.
