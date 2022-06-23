Free dance lessons; free concert June 26

OSCEOLA - From noon-2 p.m. on Sunday June 26, the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, will be open for free dance lessons. This event includes Vicki Wheeler teaching line dance. Ruth Florey plans to teach easy clogging and the Salty Dog Rag. There will be an opportunity to practice these dances, as well as to square dance, during the free 2-5 p.m. concert by the Oswego Valley Chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
Oswego Valley Chapter members come from Cayuga, Oswego, Onondaga, Lewis and Jefferson counties. They meet weekly to practice. They are a group, seeking audience participation while playing at festivals and fairs throughout the region.
The dance floor in the pavilion is available throughout the 2022 16-concert series. There is plenty of free seating, and the buildings and grounds are handicap accessible. The brick patio, with its bricks honoring the organization’s heritage, includes picnic tables with umbrellas. There is a children’s play area next to the pavilion. In case of inclement weather, the pavilion can be enclosed. The pavilion may be rented by the public.
Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway. The facility is pet-free, smoke-free and alcohol free. While there is no vendor for the Fiddlers’ Kitchen at this time, snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
The hall of fame and museum will be open throughout the afternoon, as it is whenever the Old Tyme Fiddlers host events at the site. An appointment is needed at other times.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature..
For driving directions, to request an appointment to tour the Hall of Fame, or to inquire about the opening for a Fiddlers’ Kitchen vendor, check the website, www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Assn.
