FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc. and The Arc of Oswego County, two Fulton-based nonprofit agencies that support people with developmental disabilities, have teamed up to coordinate a free Drive Through of the Seasons around their joint headquarters at 7 Morrill Place.
The event will include inflatables celebrating everything from St. Patrick’s Day to Christmas, inspirational posters, goodie bags, and a few special guests. To keep everyone safe while celebrating, participants will need to stay in their vehicle for the duration of the event.
“Being unable to take part in holiday traditions in our programs has been tough on both staff and the people we support,” said Michelle Greenlay, program manager at the Arc of Oswego County. “This event can bring people together in a safe, socially distanced way—whether they participate in our programming or not.”
Optional online registration can be found at bit.ly/oi-arc-drive-thru. Registrants will be entered into a number of raffles. Participants can drive over anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. (Rain date Tuesday, Nov. 24).
For questions, email Michelle Greenlay at mgreenlay@arcoswego.org.
