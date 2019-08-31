CANTON — The upcoming St. Lawrence County Harvest Tour will give people the chance to explore a dozen farms, ranging from a cranberry bog in the town of Brasher Falls to a ranch in DeKalb Junction that offers beef, lamb, pork and chicken.

The free, first-time event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and gives families and individuals the chance to take free, self-guided tours of 12 farms in different communities.

Each of the farms is expected to offer demonstrations, product samples, animal interactions, product sales and more.

“People can pick and choose where they want to visit and how many they want to tour,” said MaKenzie Farmer, local food coordinator for the county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The tour is designed to raise awareness about the variety of foods produced in the county and also link people directly with local growers, including beekeepers, maple syrup makers, vegetable growers, apple producers and others.

For instance, many are unaware that Deer River Cranberries in Brasher Falls exists and is one of only two cranberry bogs in New York state, Ms. Farmer said.

“A lot of people don’t know there is a cranberry bog in the county,” she said. “We want to make sure people are aware of the different producers that are out there. A lot of people have no idea how many we have, where they’re located and what they have to offer.”

The event is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County which was awarded a Farm to Table grant to promote local food. Besides the harvest tour, the grant will be used to launch a Meet the Farmer campaign where producers will share their personal stories through different platforms.

Free photo shoots are being provided to local producers that can be used to promote their products. A local foods online map is also being developed that will identify where to access local producers.

During the harvest tour, visitors can pick up a “farm pass,” that gets stamped at each stop. A prize will be given to visitors once they get three stamps. Every household that participates will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket filled with local farm products.

Colorful brochures identifying the 12 tour stops are available by contacting the extension office at 315-379-9194.

Information about the tour is also online at: www.stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu.

Participating farms

8 O’clock Ranch

John & Kassandra Barton

293 Old Canton Road, DeKalb Junction

https://8oclockranch.com/

Canton Apples

Joel Howie

Corner of Barnes Rd and County Route 25, Canton

https://cantonapples.com/

Deep Root Mushroom Farm

Mike Corse

1895 State Highway 345, Madrid

https://deeprootmushroomfarm.weebly.com/

Deer River Cranberries

Peter Paquin

482 Keenan Road, Brasher Falls

Kaneb Orchards

Ed Kaneb Jr. & Elizabeth Kaneb

198 Highland Road, Massena

http://www.kaneborchards.com/

Kent Family Growers

Daniel and Megan Kent

1301 County Route 31, Lisbon

http://www.kentfamilygrowers.com/

Martin’s Farmstand

Daniel & Mendy Martin

11 Needham Road, Potsdam

https://martinsfarmstand.com/

Northern Limits Farm

Joe Eisele & Amy Thompson

6900 County Route 27, Canton

http://www.northernlimitsfarm.com/

Squeak Creek Apiaries

Mark and Bobbie Berninghausen

437 Hurley Road, Brasher Falls

Trudeau Family Farm

Bobbie & Ted Trudeau

288 Harmon Road, Edwards

https://www.trudeaufamilyfarm.com/

Yoder Farm Produce

Sam Yoder

24 West Road 1, Heuvelton

Zufall Dairy Farm

Robert & Linda Zufall

20 Campbell Road, Lisbon

