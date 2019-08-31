CANTON — The upcoming St. Lawrence County Harvest Tour will give people the chance to explore a dozen farms, ranging from a cranberry bog in the town of Brasher Falls to a ranch in DeKalb Junction that offers beef, lamb, pork and chicken.
The free, first-time event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and gives families and individuals the chance to take free, self-guided tours of 12 farms in different communities.
Each of the farms is expected to offer demonstrations, product samples, animal interactions, product sales and more.
“People can pick and choose where they want to visit and how many they want to tour,” said MaKenzie Farmer, local food coordinator for the county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The tour is designed to raise awareness about the variety of foods produced in the county and also link people directly with local growers, including beekeepers, maple syrup makers, vegetable growers, apple producers and others.
For instance, many are unaware that Deer River Cranberries in Brasher Falls exists and is one of only two cranberry bogs in New York state, Ms. Farmer said.
“A lot of people don’t know there is a cranberry bog in the county,” she said. “We want to make sure people are aware of the different producers that are out there. A lot of people have no idea how many we have, where they’re located and what they have to offer.”
The event is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County which was awarded a Farm to Table grant to promote local food. Besides the harvest tour, the grant will be used to launch a Meet the Farmer campaign where producers will share their personal stories through different platforms.
Free photo shoots are being provided to local producers that can be used to promote their products. A local foods online map is also being developed that will identify where to access local producers.
During the harvest tour, visitors can pick up a “farm pass,” that gets stamped at each stop. A prize will be given to visitors once they get three stamps. Every household that participates will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket filled with local farm products.
Colorful brochures identifying the 12 tour stops are available by contacting the extension office at 315-379-9194.
Information about the tour is also online at: www.stlawrence.cce.cornell.edu.
Participating farms
8 O’clock Ranch
John & Kassandra Barton
293 Old Canton Road, DeKalb Junction
Canton Apples
Joel Howie
Corner of Barnes Rd and County Route 25, Canton
Deep Root Mushroom Farm
Mike Corse
1895 State Highway 345, Madrid
Deer River Cranberries
Peter Paquin
482 Keenan Road, Brasher Falls
Kaneb Orchards
Ed Kaneb Jr. & Elizabeth Kaneb
198 Highland Road, Massena
Kent Family Growers
Daniel and Megan Kent
1301 County Route 31, Lisbon
Martin’s Farmstand
Daniel & Mendy Martin
11 Needham Road, Potsdam
Northern Limits Farm
Joe Eisele & Amy Thompson
6900 County Route 27, Canton
Squeak Creek Apiaries
Mark and Bobbie Berninghausen
437 Hurley Road, Brasher Falls
Trudeau Family Farm
Bobbie & Ted Trudeau
288 Harmon Road, Edwards
Yoder Farm Produce
Sam Yoder
24 West Road 1, Heuvelton
Zufall Dairy Farm
Robert & Linda Zufall
20 Campbell Road, Lisbon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.