Free lighthouse tours Sept. 17 and 18

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the Lighthouse, with a 30-minute tour at the lighthouse. Since 2012, an all-volunteer team through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the lighthouse, while the city of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.

“We are partnering again with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego Lighthouse for Oswego residents,” said Mayor Barlow. “Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored lighthouse to make a reservation and experience Oswego by water at no cost,” Barlow said. The dates for this year are Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

