LOWVILLE — The Lowville Village Band will be holding its annual Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The free event will take place in the Lowville Academy High School auditorium, featuring a variety of Christmas classics.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
LOWVILLE — The Lowville Village Band will be holding its annual Christmas Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The free event will take place in the Lowville Academy High School auditorium, featuring a variety of Christmas classics.
The historic group was formed in 1826 and is reportedly the longest running community band in the country.
We are a group of volunteers trying to bring our community some Christmas spirit.
The volunteer musicians are “music educators... local high school musicians, music educators, retired military musicians and music lovers“ ranging in age from 13 years old to more than 80 years old, according to the band’s Facebook page.
The group performs in the village’s Veterans Memorial Park throughout the summer and at the Lewis County Fair, among other locations, through the support of the village taxpayers and donations collected at the concerts.
The Christmas concert was originally scheduled for Dec. 18, but was postponed due to a snowstorm in the area that made traveling for a number of band members and concert goers dangerous.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.