Free public ice skating at Crisafulli Rink

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host public skating this winter at the Anthony J. Crisafulli Skating Rink located at 32 Fort Ontario Road, Oswego. Public skating sessions allow open ice time for the general public, made free of charge by Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council in 2018. The city of Oswego made several modifications to the operation of the two city ice rinks this year due to COVID-19 with Cullinan Ice Rink remaining closed for the foreseeable future and reducing normal hours of open skate to allow for regular sanitizing and cleaning.
“We’re working hard to continue providing Oswego residents the services and activities they expect. By implementing standard rules and regularly cleaning and sanitizing our rink, we can safely offer open skating for the general public this season,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “While the easy decision would be to close public skating, we’re putting in extra effort to safely host public skate as we encourage our children to stay active and engaged during the on-going pandemic,” Barlow said.
Public skating opened on Saturday, Oct. 24 and the schedule consists of Tuesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m., Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Crisafulli Rink only). COVID-19 rules have been put in place including a rink capacity limit of 50 people, no spectators allowed, masks required upon entry and hand sanitizing will be required upon entry.
For additional information or questions concerning public skating session, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.
