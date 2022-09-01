Free resource book available at Oswego County Senior Fair

Members of Caring Community Advocates Committee display the 2022 Senior Resource Book and tote bags that will be distributed free to attendees of this year’s Senior Health Fair on Sept. 9 at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St. in Oswego. Pictured seated from left are: Kerri Green of the Alzheimer’s Association; and OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland. Standing are: Sarah Askew of the NY Statewide Senior Action Council; Senior Director of Communication for Oswego Health Jamie Leszczynski; and OCO Community Health Program Manager Virginia Bough.

OSWEGO - Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors?

Find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair.

