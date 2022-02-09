OSWEGO - On the Canals, a free, recreational program offering unique, seasonal opportunities to experience the outdoors on the New York State Canal system and the adjoining Empire State Trail, will be teaming up with Oswego Expeditions in collaboration with the Port of Oswego Authority to launch three, brand new, free snowshoeing excursions for children and adults throughout the month of February.
The program is part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s Reimagine the Canals initiative. On the Canals excursions support and promote local businesses through a comprehensive marketing effort, increasing visitation to villages, towns, and cities along the Canal system.
NEW 2022 Winter Excursions
To register, visit www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals. All tours are weather dependent. On the Canals excursion host: Oswego Expeditions in collaboration with Port of Oswego Authority Location, 3 Basin S., Oswego.
Snowshoe and Book (Excursion 1): A free, guide-led snowshoe experience for adults and children 8 and over, along the snow swept banks of the Oswego Canal. The tour starts and ends at the Oswego Expeditions headquarters. At the end of the excursion, participants can visit the river’s end bookstore where they can learn more about Arctic explorers or the history of the Oswego Canal. Participants get a $10 gift certificate for the purchase of new book.
• Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
• Snowshoes and trekking poles provided
Kids on the Canal (Excursion 2): This free kid-friendly guided snowshoeing experience along the Oswego Canal is available for children ages 6 and over and their families during the February winter school break. Children will learn the winter sport of snowshoeing with help from trained snowshoeing guides at Oswego Expeditions.
• Feb. 21-27 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
• Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided
Full Moon Snowshoe Trek (Excursion 3): A one-night-only full moon snowshoe trek along the Oswego Canal will be held on Feb. 16. This trek is recommended for adults and kids (ages 12 and over) to enjoy the peace and serenity of a crisp winter’s night.
• Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
• Snowshoes and trekking poles provide
