Free Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31 in Fulton

FULTON – City of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton Community Development Agency, and Canal Landing area businesses are sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
“We’ll be set up in city lot -1 between Visionworks and Dollar General,” said Mayor Michaels. “All are encouraged to attend this free event and have a safe trick or treat experience.” Fulton Police will be participating with a marked patrol car as well as Assemblyman Will Barclay and local businesses to be sure there’s plenty of treats and an entertaining time for children and families,” said Michaels. In addition, the Fulton Fire Department will have a fire truck on display, as will Menter Ambulance.
