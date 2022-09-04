Free waterfowl, pheasant hunt for youth set in St. Lawrence County

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the annual St. Lawrence County youth hunt will be held in September, providing an opportunity for junior hunters to learn from expert environmental conservation police officers.
The program is free for participants.
DEC Region 6 environmental conservation officers are partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and DEC wildlife staff at Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area to offer junior hunters ages 12 to 15 an opportunity to hunt waterfowl and pheasant.
The hunt is a three-day event that begins with a classroom portion at the Massena Rod and Gun Club at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, followed by two consecutive Saturdays for hunting.
The St. Lawrence County youth waterfowl and pheasant Hunt will take place at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, 155 Patterson Road.
Hunting days are Sept. 17 for waterfowl and Sept. 24 for pheasant.
Interested youth hunters must possess a New York state small game hunting license and register with the Harvest Information Program.
Equipment will be provided if necessary.
The event is sponsored by the New York Conservation Officers Association, National Wild Turkey Federation and the St. Lawrence County Sportsmen’s Federation.
For more information on the educational course or hunt days and to sign up for the event, contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757, or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.
Youth interested in participating need to sign up prior to Sept. 14.
