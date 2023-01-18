Free winter bowling day Feb. 22

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a free bowling day at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Lighthouse Lanes, 295 E. Albany St., Oswego. Attendees receive two free games of bowling, shoes, a slice of pizza and a drink. This is a free event and open to the first 100 kids.
“This free event will give Oswego families a fun option during winter break when, due to weather, other options are rather limited. Thank you to Lighthouse Lanes and the Oswego Youth Bureau for again partnering to put together this fun event,” said Mayor Barlow.
