MASSENA — Grab your bait. The 23rd annual Ted Kot Free Fishing Day is on the way.
Anglers ages 15 and younger are invited to vie for the biggest catch Saturday at the Wilson Hill causeway. Registration is from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and fishing is from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
As an added bonus, anyone who pre-registers by calling the Massena Recreation Commission at 315-769-3161 is eligible for goody bags and raffle prizes. A free hot dog and drink will also be provided for all participants on Saturday.
Participants bring their own fishing pole, bait and bucket, and fishing is from the shoreline only.
Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said the goody bag will be filled with fishing-related goodies like hooks, line, sweet treats and Mister Twisters — colorful, soft, plastic lures. Larger prizes will be available as part of a raffle, and prizes awarded to the top anglers also include fishing-related items such as rods and tackle boxes.
With COVID still hanging around on a hazy day with rain at the end, 25 youngsters participated last year. But, those numbers have been higher in previous years.
For youngsters ages 5 and older who aren’t into fishing, the Massena Recreation is also holding its first Nerf Wars of the season from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Massena Arena. The cost is $5, and participants bring their own Nerf Blasters, Nerf Darts, balls and goggles.
It’s an opportunity to get rid of some of that energy that built up over the winter by chasing others around the arena floor.
Mr. McCabe said he’d like to have an estimate of the number of participants by the end of the week.
“I’d like to encourage them to sign up early so that we know the numbers attending,” he said.
There’s a bonus for those who register early. Pre-registration by Thursday entitles the participants to receive extra tickets for Nerf raffles.
“That’s how we encourage people to sign up early,” Mr. McCabe said.
To register or for questions, call the Massena Arena at 315-769-3161.
