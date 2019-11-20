MASSENA — A Trivia Night fundraiser scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Massena Elks Lodge 1702, 20 Bowers St., will benefit two military-oriented projects.
Proceeds will help with the Elks Pearl Harbor Fund and the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran and Active Military Banners for Main Street Fund.
“If the public would like to come to Trivia Night this Friday, we are raising money to offset costs for new banners with veterans and active military,” chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said.
He said individuals can sign up to have banners raised in honor of individuals who are currently serving or are a veteran.
“There will be some cost, but we’re hoping to raise money to offset the cost,” Mr. Lashomb said.
The Elks, meanwhile, are raising money for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii. Funds will be used to replace old, faded and peeling outdoor exhibits along Pearl Harbor National Memorial’s perimeter; upgrade current static displays with digital exhibits, build new interactive displays to engage children and modernize the Pearl Harbor museums with iPads and touch screens; and fabricate and install new exhibits, displays, programs and software to better educate and serve visitors.
The cost to enter Friday’s Trivia Night is $15 per person, with teams having a maximum of two to four individuals. Interested individuals can sign up at chamberdude.com.
In addition to the trivia, there will be raffles, drink specials, and pizza and wings available for purchase. Individuals can enter to win four tickets to a Montreal versus Boston National Hockey League game in Montreal, as well as a dozen other runner-up prizes.
The event is sponsored in part by Northern Credit Union. More information is available on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1311934808983981/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.