WATERTOWN — Moanin’ Frogs and singing boys are part of the diverse lineup for the 14th annual Trinity Concert Series.
“This season is all about variety, from Bach to the Beatles and everything in between,” said Kyle P. Ramey, organist and choirmaster at Trinity.
One of those “in between” concerts will be a December “Messiah” performance with a special touch by Mr. Ramey.
The nine-concert series kicks off at 3 p.m. next Sunday with the Manhattan Piano Trio. Concerts are held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St.
The Sept. 22 visit by Manhattan Piano trio will be its fourth appearance in the series. In 2006, it was the second concert in the inaugural year for the Trinity Concert Series, founded by Mr. Ramey.
“Each time they have visited, they’ve been a crowd favorite,” Mr. Ramey said.
Manhattan Piano Trio consists of Wayne Lee, violin; Dmitry Kouzov, cello and Milana Strezeva, piano.
Ms. Strezeva is an artistic director and founder of the Grand Piano Series in Naples, Fla. Mr. Kouzov is an associate professor of cello at the University of Illinois and Mr. Lee is a member of the Formosa Quartet, a co-director of the Piedmont Chamber Music Festival and a lecturer of violin at the University of Illinois.
The performers all completed graduate degrees at the Juilliard School. The trio has performed hundreds of concerts across the country.
The remaining concerts in the series:
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 VIENNA BOYS CHOIR
The choir dates back more than 500 years. Its repertoire includes everything from medieval to contemporary music. Motets and lieder form the core of the touring repertoire, as do the choir’s own arrangements of Viennese music.
This season, the group, which performed in 2017 in Potsdam as part of the Community Performance Series, debuts “Journey Through the Americas,” featuring a variety of pop, classical and folk music from countries throughout North and South America.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17 ALIAS BRASS COMPANY
This quintet’s performances are comprised of standards and original compositions from Baroque and classical and jazz to pop.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22 GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”
The Sackets Harbor Vocal Arts Ensemble and Orchestra, directed by Mr. Ramey, will perform the classic oratorio first performed in 1742.
Mr. Ramey said the biggest reason he selected the piece for the ensemble is that it will be the 100th concert in series history. It hasn’t been performed in Watertown since 2015. The Dec. 22 performance will be the entire work without cuts, but with tweaks.
“Because of the special occasion, I decided to switch out some of the movements with some of Handel’s alternates,” Mr. Ramey said. “Depending on the venue and singers he had, he wrote alternate movements for some of the performances. There will likely be some movements that no one who attends will have ever heard.”
SUNDAY, JAN. 12 PROJECT TRIO
“This is one of the most-watched chamber groups on YouTube,” Mr.Ramey said. “Anyone who watches one of their videos will want to see them live. They’re phenomenal and are able to do so many different things with their combination of instruments.”
The trio blends their classical training with an eclectic taste in musical styles, breaking down musical barriers. The group consists of Peter Seymour, double bass; Greg Pattillo, flute and Eric Stephenson, cello.
Sunday, Feb. 23 Vieness Piano Duo
This Los Angeles-based duo — Eva Schaumkell and Vijay Venkatesh — will perform their “Let’s Dance” program, featuring Spanish, Hungarian, American, Brazilian, Argentinian and Cuban tunes for four-hand piano.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27 RASTRELLI CELLO QUARTET
The quartet has been entertaining audiences since 2002.
“It’s unusual to hear four cellos play as an ensemble, and they are phenomenal,” Mr. Ramey said.
The quartet will present “Brahms to Beatles” in Watertown.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19 THE MOANIN’ FROGS
This Russian-based group, a saxophone sextet, is rooted in the classical tradition and theater of the American vaudeville show and are redefining what chamber music can be.
“This concert will blow people away,” Mr. Ramey said. “The combination of saxes, from soprano to bass, creates a sound that’s unique and gorgeous.”
SUNDAY, MAY 3 WATERTOWN MUSICA VIVA “ENCORE!”
For the 10th anniversary of the local choir, this concert will feature its favorites from past seasons along with some new tunes for it.
It debuted in 2010 with “An Olde World Christmas.” It has performed from many of the greatest a cappella compositions from the 16th to 21st centuries.
