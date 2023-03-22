HARRISVILLE — The long-awaited production of “Disney’s Frozen JR.” will take to the Harrisville Central School stage at the end of the month.
“Since September many students have been working tirelessly in order to premier the musical,” said Kate Reed who along with Jade Atkinson, are the school’s new drama/musical directors.
Chosen by last year’s drama class, the musical will be performed at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the school’s auditorium, 14371 Pirate Lane, with no admission fee.
Making their directorial debuts, Liza Atkinson is the stage, acting and choreography coach; Ms. Reed is the theatre and performance director and Ms. Atkinson theatre-stage production director, overseeing the stage design and props.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen JR.,” tells of the bond of sisterhood. On their journey in the magical land of Arendelle, sisters Princesses Anna and Elsa learn of their potential and love for one another.
Four seniors who all have previous stage experience in the school’s productions of “Shrek” and “Singing in the Rain,” are in key roles in the musical. All four have also been members of band, chorus, select chorus and drama at school.
Cast in the role of Elsa is Nadia Atkison of Harrisville, whose parents are Adam Atkinson and Annie Ruberti and Laura and Jim Tebo. After graduation, Nadia is planning to attend SUNY Potsdam and major in history with a minor in museum studies.
Alex Horten of Harrisville, whose parents are Mary and Richard LaPlatney and Jamie Horten and Myranndus Chambers, will portray Olaf. Next year, Alex is planning to attend SUNY Canton and major in game design and development.
In the role of Kristoff is Aaron Parow of Harrisville, whose parents are Shelly Carr and Carl Parow. Post graduation, Aaron plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in criminal justice.
Evelyn Winters, whose parents are Liza Atkinson of Harrisville and Matthew Winters of Chateaugay, will portray Anna. Evelyn is planning on attending SUNY Oneonta where she will major in musical theatre.
Rounding out the cast are Talia Campbell as Young Anna, Madison Martin as Young Elsa, Beshoy Abdelsayed as King Agnarr and guard, Elaine LaVancha as Queen Iduna, Ethan LaVancha as Bishop, Dakoda Ryan as Steward, Joshua Herne as Butler and Housekeeper. These actors along with River Atkinson, Lylian Moore and Josephine Deamer also act as Townsperson, Oaken Family and Hidden Folk. Mackenna Turturro portrays Pabbie/Bulda AKA “Babbie” as well as Townsperson, Oaken Family, Housekeeper and Handmaiden. Maegan Kacksion is cast in the role of Sven, Mackenzie Mannigan as Hans and Richard Darou as Weselton, Oaken Family and Hidden Folk.
Behind the scenes as the stage, light, sound and technical crew are Violet Atkinson, Aiden Mera, Hailey Meagher, Maia Bernhardt, Seth Taylor and Austin Babcock.
