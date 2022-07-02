Frozen JR. finally takes the stage at CNY Arts Center

With more than a two-year delay from the COVID-19 pandemic, Frozen JR., finally opens at CNY Arts Center, July 15 and runs through the 24th. The JR. production features nearly 30 local teens and children. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton
“We were only weeks from opening Frozen JR. in 2020 when the pandemic shut us down,” said Adam Schmidtmann, director. “It has taken a long time to bring it back and we’re excited to have kids back on stage again at the Arts Center.
“Unfortunately, not all the original 2020 cast was able to come back,” Schmidtmann continued. “We did have to recast some roles. And we chose to do a summer show to limit the exposure kids would have by being together in school. Our goal is to keep everyone healthy and get all the way to opening night without any illness. It’s just great to have the theatre open and back to doing the work we love to do.”
Tickets are now on sale for the production which runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., July 15, 16, 22, and 23, and 3 p.m. Sundays July 17 and 24. Tickets are available at our.show/frozenjrcnycac . Visit CNYArtsCenter.com for more information or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
