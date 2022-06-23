Fulton Amateur Radio Club takes part in National ARRL Field Day June 25-26

Part III
OSWEGO - This weekend marks the return of ARRL’s (the American Radio Relay League’s) annual Field Day Event, during which licensed radio amateurs test their skills communicating outdoors with other stations around the country under emergency generator power. This year, members of the Fulton Amateur Radio Club (FARC) will be at Fort Ontario State Park with support from the Oswego County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services (RACES). Activities start at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and run until Sunday 1 p.m. The public is invited to stop by, observe, and participate with licensed amateurs as they operate a fully functioning communications station.
Regarding local emergencies and natural events, amateur radio has been used to assist communications for emergency personnel that may be one of the only forms of communication left to aid the general public and officials in the event of a catastrophic emergency. During large-scale forest fires out west, amateur radio members set up emergency stations just for that reason. In the south, amateur radio operators provide an essential form of communication in the event of a hurricane, tornado, or flood, and in the east, Oswego County RACES went to Jefferson County to assist during an Ice Storm. During both natural (and possibly man-made) disasters, amateur radio communications are very important.
To learn more, stop by Fort Ontario this weekend. If you or a family member would like to try talking on the radio with another station, radio operators will assist you is doing that. Also, Fort Ontario is a great day trip for the family.
Members of both FARC and RACES look forwarded to meeting, answering your questions, and giving a tour. This year FARC will be turning 65 as a radio club, and in August the club will be conducting an On Air Radio event to celebrate this achievement. Look for more information about this event on the website and Facebook pages.
The Fulton Amateur Radio Club and Oswego County Emergency Communicators/RACES. would like to thank the management staff, and park director of Fort Ontario for their annual support of this event. This event is in cooperation with the New York State of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation – Central Region.
More information on what it means to be a licensed amateur radio operator, and how you can easily become one, can be found on these websites. For more information, check the FARC website: www.fultonamateurradioclub.org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fultonamateurradioclub as well as The Oswego County Emergency Communicators/RACES website: www.oswegocountyraces.org/index.html and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ocecraces .
RACES also supports Skywarn, a program which enables Amateur Radio operators to become certified sky watchers with the National Weather Service (NOAA) in Buffalo. Skywarn information plus NWS (National Weather Service) weekly weather briefing plus watches and warning of approaching storms can be accessed at: www.facebook.com/Oswego-County-NY-Skywarn-933427650104488 .
