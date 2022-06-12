FULTON - Fulton Amateur Radio Club (F.A.R.C.) operators, with the support of the Oswego County Emergency Communicators/R.A.C.E.S. (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service) and Oswego County Emergency Management Office, are taking part in the ARRL (Amateur Radio Relay League) Annual National Field Day event June 25-26, 2022 at Fort Ontario in Oswego. This Field Day event runs for 24 straight hours, F.A.R.C. and R.A.C.E.S operator’s will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 25 and finish at 1 p.m. on June 26. Amateur Radio operators better known as Ham’s; because in the early 1900’s, the operators enjoy talking to others across the air waves about anything and everything.
Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their emergency skills and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, brings people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries to power their equipment.
During this year’s Field Day event at Fort Ontario, the public is welcomed to attend and learn more about the uses of Amateur Radio as a form of communication. Amateur Radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communication together. People use ham radio to talk across town, around the world, or even into space, all without the Internet or cell phones. It’s fun, social, educational, and can be a lifeline during times of need.
Amateur Radio has no age requirement, and anyone can get FCC License. Also amateur radio is a great gateway for children and young adults into S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Learning to calculate power rating, electronic parts, to understanding radio waves, and even building radio or antennas. Today ham radio is not an expensive hobby many starting in the hobby can begin with a simple hand held radio which ranges from $35 to $90.
FCC license starts out with the Technical Class, then the General Class, and finally the Extra Class. F.A.R.C. offers classes in the fall and spring for either or both Technical and General classes. One major factor is that the old Morse code requirement is no longer need to get your FCC Amateur Radio License.
During Field Day 2021, more than 26,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the US and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
F.A.R.C. and the Oswego County Emergency Communicators/R.A.C.E.S. would like to thank the management staff, and park director of Fort Ontario for their annual support of this event. This event is in cooperation with the New York State of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation – Central Region. For more information you can check our website: www.fultonamateurradioclub.org and our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fultonamateurradioclub which will have updates about Field Day also upcoming classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.